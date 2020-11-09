Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 6.2% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV opened at $116.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

