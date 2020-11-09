Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.40 ($112.24).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market cap of $627.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.02 and a 200-day moving average of €74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F)

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.