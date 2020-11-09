Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.33 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.80.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

