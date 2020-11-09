Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$6.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.31.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

