Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

