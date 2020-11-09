Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $11.75 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DREUF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

