DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

