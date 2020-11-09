Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €25.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.23 ($35.56).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €25.60 ($30.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

