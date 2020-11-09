DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.31 ($65.07).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.