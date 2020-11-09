Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a PE ratio of 137.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

