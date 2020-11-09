eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after buying an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock worth $8,098,596. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

