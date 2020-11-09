Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) PT Set at C$4.80 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.49 million and a P/E ratio of -17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$82,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,239,656.06. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,980. Insiders sold a total of 256,700 shares of company stock worth $1,335,502 in the last 90 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

