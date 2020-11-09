Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Energizer stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -282.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

