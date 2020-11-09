Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 809,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

