Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.17.

NYSE:ETM opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $42,001.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,868.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 22,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 285,153 shares of company stock valued at $416,570. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

