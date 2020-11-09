Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,696,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

