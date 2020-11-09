Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at Raymond James

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$89.75 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

EQB opened at C$92.02 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$119.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total value of C$213,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,390,845.60. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$82,716.90. Insiders have sold a total of 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $870,864 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

