Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$107.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$92.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$119.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total value of C$213,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,390,845.60. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total transaction of C$66,876.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,195.98. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $870,864.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

