Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$110.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

EQB opened at C$92.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.49. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$119.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total transaction of C$66,876.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,195.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total value of C$213,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,752 shares in the company, valued at C$3,390,845.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $870,864.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

