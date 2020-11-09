Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.75 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

