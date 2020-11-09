Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ELS stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,236 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 349.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 851,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,206,000 after purchasing an additional 662,303 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 515.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 506,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 424,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,148,000 after purchasing an additional 409,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,773,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 356,633 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

