Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

