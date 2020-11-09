ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

