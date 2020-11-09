Evercore Boosts Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$63.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by Evercore from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$56.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a quick ratio of 96,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total value of C$1,534,142.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,697,305.73. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,960 in the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

