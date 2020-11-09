Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

Shares of EPM opened at $2.15 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

