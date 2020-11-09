Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,536 shares of company stock worth $9,337,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.