Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $124.74. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

