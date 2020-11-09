Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $67.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Eyenovia worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.