EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $0.37 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71,943 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

