Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE:FN opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

