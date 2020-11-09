Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average is $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

