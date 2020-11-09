Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 186.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,869 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $187,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

