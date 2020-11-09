Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

