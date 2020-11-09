FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $28.85 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $902.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

In related news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $886,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after buying an additional 3,264,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 231,908 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 87,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

