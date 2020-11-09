Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 18.4% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook by 27.8% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 51.4% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Facebook by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

