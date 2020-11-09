FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $941,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 34.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 178.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

