Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $96.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

