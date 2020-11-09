Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.