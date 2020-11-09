Financial Analysis: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) versus Hycroft Mining (OTCMKTS:HYMC)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -2.56% -2.52% Hycroft Mining N/A -930.72% -16.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gold Reserve and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $1.60 million 83.01 -$13.15 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining N/A N/A $2.61 million N/A N/A

Hycroft Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Reserve.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

