Financial Comparison: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) vs. Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BASX)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -71.05% -199.32% -29.95% Select Energy Services -30.21% 0.78% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Basic Energy Services and Select Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Energy Services 1 4 3 0 2.25

Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $6.46, suggesting a potential upside of 96.27%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Select Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Select Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.26 $2.78 million $0.17 19.35

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Basic Energy Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymer slurries, cross linkers, friction reducers, biocides, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping, and integrated and independent oil and gas producers. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

