Financial Review: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) vs. Its Peers

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Virgin Galactic to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Virgin Galactic and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Galactic Competitors 249 907 1455 63 2.50

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Virgin Galactic’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million -$210.93 million -17.46 Virgin Galactic Competitors $3.58 billion $295.70 million 32.27

Virgin Galactic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic’s peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72% Virgin Galactic Competitors -264.96% -32.23% -13.24%

Summary

Virgin Galactic peers beat Virgin Galactic on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

