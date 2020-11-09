Financial Survey: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) versus Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avery Dennison and Ranpak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avery Dennison $7.07 billion 1.75 $303.60 million $6.60 22.46 Ranpak $269.50 million 2.60 -$36.20 million N/A N/A

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Ranpak shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Ranpak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avery Dennison and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avery Dennison 7.80% 44.88% 9.56% Ranpak -6.12% -3.44% -1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avery Dennison and Ranpak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avery Dennison 1 6 5 0 2.33 Ranpak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avery Dennison presently has a consensus price target of $144.10, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Given Avery Dennison’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Ranpak.

Risk & Volatility

Avery Dennison has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Ranpak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films. It provides its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments, as well as traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. The company's Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions, as well as offers creative services; item-level radio-frequency identification solutions; visibility and loss prevention solutions; price ticketing and marking solutions; care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions; and brand protection and security solutions. It serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company's Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers tapes; pressure-sensitive adhesive based materials and converted products; medical fasteners; and performance polymers under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, and Yongle brands. It serves automotive, electronics, building and construction, general industrial, personal care, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. Its protective packaging solutions include four categories: Void-Fill, Cushioning, Wrapping, and Line Automation. The Void-Fill protective systems convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects. The Cushioning protective systems convert paper into cushioning pads. The Wrapping protective systems create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The Line Automation solutions include capital equipment, which can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. Ranpak Holdings Corp. sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other locations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

