Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.42.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

