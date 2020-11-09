Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:FTT opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.42. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

