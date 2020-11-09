Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.42.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

