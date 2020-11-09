Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.42. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

