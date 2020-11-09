First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, CIBC raised First Capital Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$12.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.96. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

