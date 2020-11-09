First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$15.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.16. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.