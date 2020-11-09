Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. City Holding Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,626,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

