FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $267.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLT. 140166 dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.42.

NYSE FLT opened at $232.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $141,124,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

